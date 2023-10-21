Oborevwori urges police investigation into brutal killing of school teacher

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has issued a directive to the Delta State Police Command to investigate the brutal killing of a school teacher, Mr. Sunday Ufua, allegedly by a parent, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Mr. Ufua, who was a teacher at Alihami Secondary School in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state, met his untimely death after disciplining a misbehaving student.

Governor Oborevwori conveyed his condolences in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Festus Ahon.

He expressed the state government’s strong disapproval of parents resorting to bullying teachers who enforce disciplinary measures against students for inappropriate conduct, as is alleged in this case.

The governor stated that he has directed the State Police Command to thoroughly investigate the case and ensure the culprits face legal consequences.

Governor Oborevwori also extended his condolences to the Ufua family and teachers throughout the state, acknowledging the tragic and untimely loss of their family member and colleague. He denounced the circumstances surrounding Mr. Ufua’s death, describing them as reprehensible and avoidable.

The governor issued a stern warning to parents and guardians, emphasizing that resorting to unlawful actions against teachers for correcting the misbehavior of their children and wards is unacceptable within the state’s schools. He commented on the incident, which involved the death of a dedicated teacher at Alihami Secondary School in Agbor, who was allegedly killed by a parent after disciplining their child for alleged misconduct.

