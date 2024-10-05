Lagos prepares for tourism surge in the last quarter of the year

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Lagos State is preparing for a major tourism surge in the final quarter of 2024, with series of exciting events set to attract loads of tourists.

These were the words of the Special Adviser on Tourism, Art & Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, as he shared brilliant plans earlier this week with grassroots media influencers at his Alausa-Ikeja office.

He noted that the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu, is committed to making Lagos a world-class tourist destination through carefully planned activities and strategic partnerships.

Aregbe highlighted the pivotal role tourism and entertainment play in driving Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s “THEMES +” agenda.

The six pillars, which include Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, Security and Governance, align seamlessly with the state’s Ministry of Tourism’s goal to boost economic growth and attract international attention.

According to him, the December activities will turn Lagos State into a hub of activity, featuring water sports, live entertainment, food exhibitions, and art displays. Aregbe projected that the festival would bring significant economic benefits, boosting the hospitality and retail sectors by attracting thousands of tourists into the State and possible foreign investors.

He said Governor Sanwo Olu, wants the Greater Lagos Fiesta to return with even more vibrancy this December. The fiesta will celebrate the state’s rich cultural diversity with colorful parades, traditional performances, and musical showcases. Aregbe mentioned that this year’s Greater Lagos Fiesta event is expected to draw international attention, positioning Lagos as a leading cultural centre in Africa.

In a related development, the Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe recently attended the West African Seafood Expo held on September 22nd, 2024, at Harbour Point Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which brought together key stakeholders in the fishing industry across West Africa, was designed to foster an enabling environment for business owners and boost the regional fishing sector.

Mr. Aregbe’s attendance underscored his unwavering commitment to advancing tourism, arts, and culture in Lagos State, as well as supporting industries that contribute to the state’s economic growth and cultural heritage.