Glitz as Cornerstone Films marks 30th anniversary of gospel movie-making

BY MURPHY AJIBADE ALABI

It was all joy and smiles last week Saturday, 28th , September,2024 at Cornerstone Compound Surulere Avenue, Papalanto, Ogun State as they celebrated their 30th anniversary of active gospel film making in Nigeria

The producer of Olopa Okunkun and Irora Agbelebu are pioneering forces in gospel film making, and marks a significant milestone of producing and distributing life – changing Christian content. Since inception in 1994, Cornerstone has remained committed to its mission of spreading the gospel through the powerful medium of film.

“We have produced over 50 films reaching millions of people worldwide, touching lives in diverse cultures and communities over the past three decades ” stated, Evangelist Abraham Olorunnimilo Aanuyimika, president, Cornerstone

“We have played a vital role in : Evangelism: presenting the gospel message to the unreached. Discipleship: Equipping believers for spiritual growth. Church growth: Supporting pastors and churches”.

For records, milestones the company produced the second Nigerian Christian film “Osu won Aye” which was used to pioneer the first Gospel Christian drama forum ( EFDAN).

The ministry is also the first to produce the story about Jesus on the Cross which became a repository piece of intellectual property depicting the agony of the cross in a major Nigeria language (Yoruba).

Also a film titled ” Irora Agbelebu ” which was distributed to over 30, 000 people free of charge, within Nigeria, the continent and outside the continent of Africa. The ministry also distributed for free films like ” Eleri Metta”, “Enibaleti”, and “Ilu Agidigbo”

The ministry has used in their cast many celebrated Nigeria gospel artist like Timi Orekoya former president Gospel Musician Association of Nigeria

For all these, Evangelist Abraham Olorunnimilo Aanuyimika gives God the glory. “It has been God for all our achievements, without Him we can’t do anything. I also want to use this opportunity to say a big thank you to my helper my dear wife, who didn’t look at the age difference between us to be my wife. My committee members, and also Gospel Film international ministry (USA Committee).

“Cornerstone Church apart from producing inspirational Christian films are also running charity Mission School named ” Cornerstone Charity Mission School” where they admit students into high school, pupils into creche, KG/ Nursery and primary 1-6.

“We admit into different classes from Creche, KG/ Nursery, Primary 1-6 and High School. We are still admitting into different classes.

“But we still need financial aid from either individual or government to help us do so many projects we have on our hands”, he posited.