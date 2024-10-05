The humanitarian side of Comrade Abimbola Durodola

BY MURPHY AJIBADE ALABI

OSAF means “Oloruntoba Samuel Abiodun Foundation” according to the coordinator, Amb. Comrade Abimbola Durodola. It is not a money making venture according to her , it is meant to promote environmental and social advocacy.

“We aim to develop society by enhancing citizen participation in opening minds and opening lives. We also aim to help indigent children to achieve academic excellence through our scholarship scheme.

“We believe in helping people to grow. We also help children who are unable to go to school by sponsoring their education, some who are willing but due to financial constraints of their parents were unable to further their education, we help in such a situation, we take it up and give some as scholarship through our education scholarship scheme, we make sure we provide necessary things needed for those who are in need and who can’t go to school by bringing them back to school, we provide for them so they can be someone who they want to be in future by opening their minds and changing their lives”.

The organization which has been in existence for over a decade is well grounded both here in Nigeria and internationally.

“Thought as an organization we do have an SOS message from some who are not from Ekiti State, we do attend to them, and we have no choice but to render our help. See, our organization is not all about money, Look at our old men and women they can’t work, they can’t feed themselves some of these old people depend on their children who themselves are not really financially okay these are the people we also help. We give them money and give them medical aid, especially those who are very critically ill we give them medical attention. We give them money for feeding and their upkeep as you know feeding is very costly now. We also visit our hospitals to assist the patients in the postnatal department by supporting them financially. “

When she was told that some people believe that NGOs are just to make money for themselves and not really to help society, and ask about her own organization stand on that and what makes their own organization different from others

She replied thus

“Yeah, if they said so, they might be correct in their own opinion, but our foundation which is been owned and sponsored by Hon. Oloruntoba Samuel Abiodun is singlehandedly sponsored by him, it is not a joint Organization. But in the case of our foundation the sponsor makes sure he looks into everything that is going on and makes sure everything is successful in promoting the organization and making life easy for our people.

We have achieved lots. We have so many students that are in Primary school going through to tertiary institutions and there are other students in tertiary institutions. So we have a huge number of them.

We also provide school materials for indigent students in all the primary schools in ERO LCDA and MOBA LGA respectively. While some benefit from another area of Ekiti State. We have some old age whom we are assisting and we have some that are working that we are sponsoring.

Though the sponsor and founder that is Hon. Oloruntoba Samuel Abiodun, ( OSAF) is a well-known politician

before he even thought of coming to any position, he had been doing his humanitarian services. And he’s not even doing it as a political means or for any religious stuff. Let me say this out loud, we do our NGO not based on politics or religion. We are not doing it may be because you are in one political party or you belong to a particular religion. We don’t do that. We don’t discriminate.