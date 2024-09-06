Lagos Aviation Academy secures fifth IATA best performer title

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Lagos Aviation Academy (LAA) has once again produced the IATA Best Performer in Nigeria for the fifth consecutive year.

Speaking at LAA’s new Lagos location, Bolaji Durojaiye, Head of School, expressed pride in Oluwafisayomi Layo-Olayemi’s performance.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering world-class training and shaping the future of aviation,” Durojaiye said.

Layo-Olayemi, IATA Best Performer in Nigeria, praised LAA’s top-notch instructors and their unwavering support during her training.

“The support I received was key to my success. I chose LAA for its affordability and career growth potential,” she added.

Lagos Aviation Academy’s success in the IATA Best Performer award highlights its innovative teaching, advanced facilities, and strong aviation programs.

The academy offers courses in visa processing, ticketing, flight dispatch, and cabin crew training, preparing students for aviation success.

LAA’s new facilities continue to inspire and train a new generation of professionals, contributing to Nigeria’s aviation industry growth.