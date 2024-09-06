NAICOM, Aviation Ministry partner to streamline airline reinsurance, boost industry confidence

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Ministry of Aviation have committed to working together to facilitate reinsurance for the aviation sector.

NAICOM Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Omosehin, announced the partnership during a visit to Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister, Festus Keyamo, in Abuja on Thursday.

Omosehin highlighted the importance of the collaboration in enhancing Nigeria’s global reputation and attracting strong relationships with international stakeholders.

He also stressed the need for local capacity building, risk sharing, and reducing capital flight to contribute to the country’s GDP growth.

The commissioner reaffirmed NAICOM’s dedication to regulating and developing the insurance sector while protecting policyholders and fostering public trust.

Minister Keyamo emphasized the significance of addressing challenges facing domestic airlines and pledged to convene a meeting with stakeholders, including NAICOM, airline operators, and insurers, to reach a consensus on key issues affecting the industry.