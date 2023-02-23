Kwara: Fulani traders, cattle dealers declare support for Saraki, PDP candidates

BY KEHINDE AKINPELU, ILORIN

Fulani traders and cattle dealers in Kwara State have promised to give their bulk votes to all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the next Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections and subsequent elections.

The Fulani community pledged their support on Saturday during a visit to the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki who is the national leader of PDP in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Led by Alhaji Usman Sule, Jowuro Lamba, the group said that the Fulani have always been ardent supporters of the former Senate President and have being with him since the time of his father, late Dr Olusola Saraki.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Head of Fulani in Ajase Ipo, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state Alhaji Aduragba Suleiman said the entire Fulani’s in Kwara state is ready to support the PDP from the state and the national level.

Suleiman who said that the Fulanis knew the difference when Saraki was in power and now stated that in the last four years that Saraki was out of power, nothing tangible was done for them in the state.

Said he, “we know when you are in power and we can say that the Fulanis in Kwara state enjoyed the first four years of President Mohammadu Buhari when you were the Senate President, but we have not enjoyed anything tangible in the last four years when your party is no longer in power in the state.”

Also speaking at the event, the Seriki Fulani Bacita, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed said “Saraki always have special regard for the Fulani’s and we are ready to reciprocate his gesture by voting his party during the general election. We are not telling any of our fellow Fulani not to vote for the party of their choice but we are assuring the PDP that the bulk of our votes will go to the candidates of the party.”

In his remarks Dr Bukola Saraki represented by the Director General of Kwara State PDP campaign council, Professor Ali Ahmad commended the Fulani community for declaring support for the party.

He promised that the PDP when voted into power will ensure everyone is carried along in the scheme of things and their support will not be taken for granted.

