Elections: AMAC Chairman tasks district heads on peaceful coexistence

The Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, has called on all the district heads of communities within the area councils to advice their youths to ensure a peaceful electoral process during and after the general election.

Maikalangu made this call during an emergency meeting with all the traditional rulers in all communities in AMAC, to ensure a peaceful election devoid of violence in the council.

He appealed to the traditional rulers to cooperate with the council, relevant law enforcement agencies, and all arms of government to ensure a peaceful election, that they should avoid any activity that is capable of tarnishing their images, thereby attracting legal implications.

The AMAC boss, who said that the development of any community depends on the peaceful state of the community, told the traditional rulers to ensure that peace reigns in their various communities at all times so that development can thrive in the council.

The district head of Jikwoyi, Nicodemus Machin, who commended the chairman for his cordial interaction with the traditional rulers, noted that it is a sign of good leadership and will foster a good relationship between the communities and the council.

Also, the district head of Gui community, Alhassan Idris promised that they would make adequate efforts to ensure that all the communities are given maximum support to ensure a peaceful coexistence during and after the election.

