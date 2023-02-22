Energy Ghana celebrates customers, plans robust retail expansion

By Joy Obakeye

A Sahara Group Company in Ghana, So Energy Limited has reiterated its commitment to giving more customers access to top-notch customer experience through strategic retail expansion and exceptional fuel solutions.

So Energy currently has 12 branded retail outlets, widely acclaimed for their imposing designs, spacious service points, modern supermarkets, transparent product dispensing, and maintenance advisory services.

Speaking during the company’s Customer Appreciation event at some of its stations in Accra, managing director, So Energy, Yvette Selormey, said, the firm was delighted at being the preferred choice of Ghanaians for fuel solutions. Selormey said, So Energy was currently exploring establishment of more outlets to meet growing demand across Ghana.

“Every day, we receive heart-warming feedback from existing and new customers who gladly drive extra miles to get their petrol and lubes from So Energy stations. Their testimonies always highlight the quality of our products and excellent service experience as factors driving their patronage.

“We will continue to celebrate our customers for the opportunity to serve and give the good people of Ghana more stations to enjoy what we call the So Much More experience,” she said.

Selormey led other senior management staff and employees of So Energy to serve customers at the company’s Ringroad, Alajo and Adabraka outlets in Accra. The team gave out branded t-shirts, dusters, key chains, food packs, cakes, and chocolates, among others.

“We have received important first-hand feedback from our customers which will further drive our unwavering quest for exceeding the expectations of our customers. We are driven to do even much more as the feedback has been a resounding commendation and endorsement of So Energy’s operations. I also want to applaud the team for their dedication to making a difference,” she added.

So Energy Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group.

