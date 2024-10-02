Kuku’s appointment: Source of pride to Nigeria – Aligbe

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku has been described a source of pride to Nigeria, especially aviation stakeholders over her recent appointment as Regional Advisor to the World Governing Board of the Airports Council International (ACI).

Kuku’s appointment was announced last week during the 33rd ACI Africa Regional Conference, which took place at the O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Also, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and the Port Harcourt International Airport under the watch of Kuku were recognised for their safety performance from February to September 2024.

ACI Africa recognised the two international airports’ “engagement towards the practice of excellence in airport emergency management and resilience.”

The airports were awarded plaques during the conference’s Gala Night. Mrs Kuku was on hand to lead the Nigerian delegation in accepting the awards presented by the ACI Africa Secretary General, Ali Tounsi, and the President of ACI Africa, Emmanuel Chaves. Both awards are for “Excellence in Airport Emergency Management and Resilience.”

Kuku expressed her delight in winning two awards in separate categories, emphasising the focus on safety and passenger comfort in Nigeria.

“We’re highly delighted to have won two awards in two separate categories. It really shows where our focus is for Nigeria. We’re heavily focused on safety and, of course, passenger comfort,”

Speaking on the performance of the Authority and its boss at the event, Mr Chris Aligbe, CEO, Belujane Konzult, an aviation consultancy firm, said Mrs Kuku’s appointment bodes well for the Nigerian aviation industry, citing her deep understanding of the technicalities as a huge plus,”, he said.

Aligbe, who noted that Kuku’s appointment as a Regional Advisor to the World Governing Board of the ACI World Council under one year of her appointment as the Managing Director of FAAN, would be a welcome surprise to most in the industry.

“In a short time, she has shown great understanding and insight into the demands and dictates of airport positioning in the air travel chain. She has begun to address this quietly but very effectively.

“Most importantly, with her management style, she freed her airport managers from the restrictive encasement of bureaucratic red tape that held them back from expressing themselves professionally. The exploits of Airport Managers in Port Harcourt, Abuja, Warri, Owerri, and others as seen in the recently held NIGAV Peer Review were quite evidential.”

“It is therefore quite exciting and heartwarming that a highly reputable international industry body such as Airport Council International has recognised Mrs Kuku’s achievements. Her appointment, for me, is not only a source of pride for Nigeria, the government, and her supervisory minister but also for FAAN and industry stakeholders at large. She gives hope for the future.”