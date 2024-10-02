Africa World Airlines launches app, visits Ghanaian high commissioner

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

As part of the launch of AWA’s mobile app and the new flight programme dubbed “Celebrations in the Air”, a three-man delegation from the Africa World Airlines, a Ghanaian airline company with operations in Nigeria paid a courtesy call on Vice Admiral Seth Amoama at the Ghana High Commission in Abuja

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama informed the delegation that the Mission was committed to promoting the interest of Ghanaian citizens and businesses in the host country.

He noted that AWA is the only airline that operates daily direct flights between Accra and Abuja and urged AWA to leverage on this advantage to increase the number of flights to Accra and thereby boost local tourism.

He further requested the airline to consider providing rebated fares to the members of the mission to facilitate their frequent commuting on the Accra-Abuja route.

Responding, Mr. Appiah recalled the longstanding relations between the High Commission and the airline.

He extended appreciation to the High Commissioner and the staff of the Ghana High Commission for the continued patronage of the services of AWA and attested to the support it receives from the Mission.

The delegation also took the opportunity to announce that the company will be rolling out a new programme on its flights dubbed ‘‘Celebration in the Air’’ and the launch of its Mobile App on its Abuja and Lagos routes.

He further assured that AWA is committed to Safety and on-time departure as it has been their hallmark in the seven years of operating on the Abuja route.

The AWA Abuja Station Manager, Mr. Joseph Sunday Akpan on his part, responded that given the longstanding patronage of the services of the airline, he assured of its management consideration of the decision to grant Mission staff a special rebated fares to facilitate their frequent commute to Accra and back, this he indicated would be communicated officially from head office.

The Sales and Marketing Manager, Mr. Aaron Nortey, was also part of the delegation.

Vice Admiral Amoama also requested that a look be taken at the baggage allowance allocated to passengers, encouraging the airline to continue to explore creative ways of getting more people to travel to Ghana and indicated the Mission’s readiness to support the airline.

The team thanked the High Commissioner for the feedback and presented him with some AWA souvenirs after which the meeting ended.

The delegation was led by the Head of Commercial, Mr. Jonathan Kofi Appiah.