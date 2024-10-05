Kassie apologises to Toby for leading him on in BBN House

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Big Brother Naija evictee Kassie, has formally apologized to another housemate Toby Forge for flirting with him and leading him on while she was in the house.

Kassie, Topher and Ocee are the latest evictees from the BBN house as the reality show begins to wind down.

Toby had repeatedly expressed his love interest in Kassie but never knew that she is married to her partner Kellyrae both of whom came to the house as the DoubleKay tag team

However Kassie had openly apologized to Toby after her eviction while answering questions from the BBN host Obi Uchendu- Ebuka. She went further to speak about the dynamics of relationships in the show but regretted her action which she said was part of the game.

In a viral video on social media, Kassia said “Toby I’m sorry, it was just a game.”

Kassie and her husband entered the show as DoubleKay pair before the organizer unpaired the housemates. The married couple hide their marriage from other contestants until after Kassie’s eviction on Sunday.

The couple, known as DoubleKay, had one management going into the house, but after Biggie unpaired the housemates, forcing them to compete solely, their management backed Kellyrae to progress on the show ahead of Kassia.

However this has not gone down well with Kassie’s family though she agreed that the decision was best for both of them. Kellyrae had earlier said he prefers he win the N100 million grand prize of the show ahead of his wife, Kassie.