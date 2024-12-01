How Uba Sani’s magic wand restored peace in Kaduna

By Dr Kabir Ahmed

There is no doubt that the relative peace in Kaduna State was ushered in by Governor Uba Sani who has been working tirelessly in line with his promise during his electioneering campaign.

Recalling the ugly incidences of banditry attacks and criminalities in the State, and in particular the Southern in the last ten years with heavy human casualties as well as wanton destruction of properties, one would wonder if peace can actually be actualized, but Thursday event that witnessed repentant bandits in their hundreds couldn’t be anything other than the governor’s resilience to getting the people of Kaduna people back to their normal life.

A more heart warming to see the first set of repentant bandits, which did not only mark a defining moment in collective sojourn toward peace, stability, and progress in Kaduna State, but signals the willingness of the yet-to-repent other bandits to consider penitence and lay down their arms in the interest of peace in Kaduna, now that the current administration of Senator Uba Sani is more than willing to rehabilitate repentant bandits to their normal lives.

READ ALSO: Unconscious Patients Recover After Abia Govt…

For Governor Sani, his word is his bond, hence, when he said: “I am here to welcome the first set of repentant bandits from Kaduna state but also to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to building a safer, more prosperous state for all our people:, at a ceremony that was well attended by the well-meaning citizens of the State, including traditional rulers, religious clergies and socio-cultural group leaders, then this deserve cooperation, understanding and synergy of the people to sustain the trend.

Prior to the administration of Governor Uba Sani, it was a fact that nearly all the 23 Local Government Councils have witnessed prolonged banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality, Southern Kaduna the worst hit. These crises have always been there since 1999 with past governors not doing well enough to stem the tide. For the current administration to put paid to banditry in a manner one is witnessing shows a strategy masterstroke cum magic wand to tackle the menace that has long defied the men and the gods.

Unfortunately, the effect of banditry and kidnapping in the zone is multi-pronged, as for too long, communities have endured untold hardship, farmers unable to access their lands, families terrorized by kidnappings, and lives disrupted by violence. In Kaduna North, farmers-herders crisis was a huge challenge as all measures in the past for genuine reconciliation were unsuccessful. Equally, members of the Fulani community have similarly raised concerns about harassment, illegal checkpoints, limited access to market and health facilities.

In a genuine approach to sustain peace and stability across the State, the governor has also proscribed vigilante groups like the Yan Sakai over alleged extrajudicial actions which are not in the best interest of the current administration. Another novel but workable approach embarked by Uba Sani’s administration was ‘The Peace Dialogue Group’, established by the Kaduna state government in collaboration with federal agencies, and security services, which has been working tirelessly to engage all stakeholders.

Kaduna government’s synergy with the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, the Nigerian Military, seizing the opportunity of having the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa from Kaduna Southern led to Uba’s success story in barely two years in office as executive governor of Kaduna State.

The appointment of General Musa who hails from Kaduna State by President Bola Tinubu in the heat of bandits’ attack manifested a high level of sensitivity and showed no political colouration, save for security purposes, was a well thought out that is yielding results too. This is worth commendable and this should be leveraged by the well meaning citizens of Kaduna and the contiguous states. To further sustain peace and tranquility, the politically exposed persons in the State must rise above political boundaries to cooperate with the State government, as the political dimension of the crises in the past cannot be isolated from the conundrum which Kaduna State found itself, even as peace which is been witnessed now is an opportunity for all and sundry to put banditry and all forms of criminal activities to rest once and for all.

In his speech during the receiving of the first set of repentant bandits from Kaduna State, Uba revealed that his administration has engaged in several meetings and extensive discussions, built bridges of trust leading to several senior bandit leaders laying down their arms and embraced peace, along with their followers. These individuals are being enrolled in a rehabilitation program designed by the Kaduna State Government in partnership with the federal government.

This is in consonance with the international standards of disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration, ensuring that these individuals can return to society as productive citizens and this lofty feat couldn’t have been achieved if the governor does not under the cosmogony of criminality in the terrains of the State.

The receiving of repentant bandits shouldn’t be taken as weakness or as aiding and abetting crime by the administration of Senator Uba given the complex nature of tackling banditry and gangsters. To properly deal with such, it requires kinetic and non-kinetic approach and one could comfortably say, the non-kinetic approach was yielding massive results as bandits responded to the clarion call of the State Governor and came out in their hundreds repenting.

It would be in policy direction of Kaduna State government for the repentant bandits not to return to forests and this requires the cooperation of security agents across boards, politicians, well-meaning individuals, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders as the repentant bandits should not suffer stigma or discrimination of any form, even as the State government expressed its readiness to rehabilitate and reintegrate them into the society for them to live their normal lives.

To the Peace Dialogue Group, the repentance of bandits and reintegrating them into the society is not an end, but a means to an end as dialogue must continue to bring out the remaining bandits in forests to a roundtable discussion, particularly making an appeal to the recalcitrant and hardliner bandits’ kingpins.

The Peace Dialogue Group working in conjunction with the State Government and other critical stakeholders must ensure the full implementation of the “Kaduna Model,” a comprehensive framework for sustainable peace and security. This model will include disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration, alongside investments in rural development and conflict resolution.

The end result would be the harmonious co-habitation of various ethnic groups. Moreso, the State Government should ensure strategic communication and inclusive governance, consciously deal with tensions and further bring the herders and farmers together and let them know their common enemy, anyone who is fanning embers of violence in the community.

The Government must deliberately foster greater harmony among the citizenry in the State by dealing with ideological, sentimental and superiority issues through public enlightenment and sensitization. This is more than necessary as there is the tendency to recall the historical grievances and perceived injustices that have fuelled tensions in the past.

It’s no gainsaying to state that the well celebrated bandits repentance on Thursday in Kaduna was as a result of a non-kinetic, win-win and collaborative effort of all stakeholders and it is hopeful that other bandits infested States in the North West and East and other parts of the country should copy the model in the interest of security, peace and tranquility.

Dr Kabir Ahmed writes from Kaduna and be reached through drkabir80@gmail.com