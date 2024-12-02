Tax Reform Bills: Atiku urges NASS to ensure transparency, objectivity in conducting public hearing

By Samuel Luka

As the tax reform bill of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu generates public discourse, former Vice President and 2019, 2023 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called for objectivity and transparency in conducting public hearing regarding the bill.

Alhaji Abubakar who made this known in Facebook post during the weekend, said he has been following the intense public discussions on the Tax Reform Bills with keen interest.

According to him, the public discourse indicated that Nigerians are united in their call for a fiscal system that promotes justice, fairness, and equity.

“They are loud and clear that the fiscal system we seek to promote must not exacerbate the uneven development of the federating units by enhancing the status of a few states while unduly penalising others”, Atiku Abubakar said.

“I call for objectivity and transparency in the conduct of the public hearing being organised by our representatives in the National Assembly”, he further stated.

The former vice president stressed his firm believe as a concerned stakeholder that transparency and objectivity are essential for promoting accountability, good governance and public trust in policy-making.

“The public hearing process must facilitate open and inclusive participation by all stakeholders, including Civil Society Organizations, traditional institutions, politicians, public officials, and subject matter experts”, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar submitted.

He called on the National assembly to revisit and make public, the resolutions of the National Economic Council, a key stakeholder and an important organ of the state with the constitutional power to advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation.

He posited that the National assembly must be appropriately guided and ensure that in the final analysis, the contents of the Bills align with the interests of the vast majority of Nigerians.