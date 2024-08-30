GTI confirms global live coverage of NPFL matches for 2024/2025 season

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Strategic partners to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), GTI Asset Management & Trust Limited has assured teeming soccer fans across the globe that all arrangements are in place regarding the live-streaming of NPFL matches ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

GTI Head of Media and Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba confirmed the development to journalists in Lagos on Friday and affirmed that soccer fans are also set to watch the games on various devices globally.

Ahead of the NPFL 2024/2025 season’s opener in Enugu on Saturday, August 31, 2024 between defending champions Enugu Rangers and President Federation Cup winners, El Kanemi Warriors, he said the cracker will go on as scheduled by 4pm local time at the prestigious Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Ekejiuba further revealed that from August 31, 2024 fans can watch NPFL Matches through the platforms provided by the broadcast partners (StarTimes and Propel Sports Africa). Fans are therefore encouraged to subscribe to the platforms of respective broadcast partners.

Meanwhile, only one NPFL match will be played this weekend in Enugu, while other matches will hold next weekend according to the schedule earlier made available to the media.