Gov Bala Mohammed, Other Northern PDP Governors after Rivers Resources for 2027 – Group

The political landscape of Rivers State continued to be marred by the unwarranted intrusion of northern politicians, spearheaded by none other than Governor Bala Mohammed.

This sudden surge of interest in Rivers State politics by Governor Mohammed and his northern colleagues is suspicious and deeply troubling. Clearly, their newfound activism is driven by ulterior motives, primarily their 2027 political ambitions.

Governor Bala Mohammed, who has recently taken on the mantle of an activist among his peers, has shown an unusual and unsettling interest in the affairs of Rivers State while abdicating his role as Bauchi State governor.

This unhealthy interest is not born out of genuine concern for the people of Rivers State but rather a calculated move to exploit the state’s resources for his political gain. The Niger Delta Reform Agenda condemns this blatant opportunism and calls for immediate action to protect the interests of Rivers State.

Unfortunately, Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, is the one who opened the floodgates, allowing these political opportunists to feast on the state’s resources. It is disheartening to see how the resources meant for the development and welfare of the people of Rivers State are being squandered by individuals who have no stake in the state’s future.

This reckless abandonment of responsibility by Governor Fubara is not only a betrayal of the trust placed in him by the people but also a grave injustice to the state.

The Niger Delta Reform Agenda vehemently opposes this exploitation. We stand firm in our resolve to safeguard the resources of Rivers State from being plundered by external forces. The people of Rivers State deserve leaders who are committed to their welfare, not those who will sell the people of the state out for their political ambitions.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s actions confirm his desperation to secure a foothold in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 elections. His attempts to ingratiate himself with the people of Rivers State are nothing but a facade, designed to mask his true intentions.

The Niger Delta Reform Agenda urges the people of Rivers State to see through this charade and reject any attempts to manipulate them for political gain.

We urge the people of Rivers State to remain vigilant and resist any efforts to undermine their sovereignty. The state’s resources are meant for the development and prosperity of its people, not for the enrichment of a select few. The Niger Delta Reform Agenda calls on all well-meaning citizens to join us in this fight to protect our state’s resources.

Governor Fubara’s willingness to allow northern politicians to exploit Rivers State is a betrayal of the highest order. His actions have not only compromised the state’s resources but also its dignity.

The Niger Delta Reform Agenda demands accountability and transparency in the management of the state’s resources. We will not stand idly by while our state’s wealth is siphoned off by those without regard for our future.

The Niger Delta Reform Agenda is committed to ensuring that the resources of Rivers State are used for the benefit of its people. We will continue to advocate for policies that promote sustainable development and protect the interests of our state. Governor Bala Mohammed and his cohorts must be held accountable for their actions, and we will not rest until justice is served.

We call on the people of Rivers State to unite against this external aggression. We must stand together to protect our resources and ensure that they are used for the betterment of our state. Governor Bala Mohammed’s political ambitions should not come at the expense of our state’s future. We urge all citizens to remain steadfast in defending Rivers State from exploitation.