Ganduje’s son visits Kano anti-graft agency over dad’s fresh N51bn case

5 hours ago
by DailyTimesNGR
1 min read
Abdulazeez Ganduje

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

Abdulazeez Ganduje, son of Abdullahi Ganduje, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), visited the Kano state anti-corruption and public complaints commission.

The anti-graft agency’s, chairman, Muhuyi Magaji, had on Tuesday said the commission is investigating a fresh case where N51 billion allegedly diverted by the Ganduje administration.

Revealing this in a Kano on Thursday, the commission had earlier filed criminal charges against the former governor over an alleged $413,000 and N1.38 billion bribe.

The commission said it had assembled 15 witnesses to testify against Ganduje.

Abdulazeez, who is the first son of Ganduje, reportedly visited the anti-graft agency to show support for the commission’s case against his dad, mum and brother.

In 2021, Abdulazeez dragged Hafsat Ganduje, his mother, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a bribery and land fraud case.

Ganduje was suspended from the APC by his ward over corruption allegations, with a Kano court upholding the suspension on Wednesday, but that was later invalidated by Federal High Court Order on Thursday.

