Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation of Gen Oluyede as Chief of Army Staff

By Haruna Salami

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede as the substantive Chief of Army Staff, COAS.

The request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and read during plenary on Tuesday.

Tinubu said his request for confirmation of the Army Chief is in accordance with provisions of Section 218 (2)of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and Section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act.

In the letter, the President said he appointed Lieutenant General Oluyede as Chief of Army Staff because of his experience and diligence, describing him as an officer who has displayed exceptional leadership, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the security and unity of the country.

“Lieutenant General Oluyede has been serving diligently in an active capacity since his appointment. He has displayed exceptional leadership, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the security and continued stability of our nation and the progress of our Armed Forces.

“His qualifications, experience, and contributions to the Nigerian Army and the nation at large make him well suited for this important role,” the President stated.

He, therefore, urged the Senate to consider the confirmation expeditiously.

“While I am confident that the Senate will consider and confer the nominee expeditiously, please accept, Distinguished Senate President and Distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration,” Tinubu pleaded.

After reading the letter, the Senate President referred the request to the Senate Committee on Army and directed it to report back as soon as practicable.

“It is good that the new Chief of Army Staff is in active capacity, starting on a good note. So, in line with our rules, this is referred to the Committee on the Army, Senate Committee on the Army, to screen and present the report to the Committee of the Whole for consideration and further action as soon as practicable,” Akpabio said

President Tinubu had appointed Gen Oluyede as the Acting Chief of Army Staff on October 30 following the illness of Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, who formerly occupied the position.

Lagbaja, however, died on November 5 and has since been buried.