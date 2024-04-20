Okuama killing: Army releases monarch who surrendered after being declared wanted

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Nigerian Army (NA) on Friday released the Traditional Ruler of Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRH Clement Ikolo Oghenerukvwe the king of Ewu kingdom .

HRH Clement Ikolo Oghenerukvwe had surrendered himself to the Police authority in Asaba Delta State on March 29 ,2024 a day after the Defence Headquarters declared him ,Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Akevwru Daniel Omotegbo (Aka Amagben), Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki; Reuben Baru, and Igoli Ebi wanted.

They were declared wanted in connection with the killing of four officers and 13 soldiers at Okuama. HRH Oghenerukvwe hand himself over to the police who promptly handed him over to the Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian Army in what look like a granting him and an administrative bail handed HRH Clement Ikolo Oghenerukvwe to Senator Ede Dafinone, Delta Central Senatorial District after signing as a guarantor to produce him any time he is needed in the ongoing investigation of the killing incident that occured on March 14, 2024.

While handing over the Monarch to the Senator, the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu succinctly said that even though there was no culpability established against the traditional ruler, it was too early to exonerate anyone at this stage.

General Nwachukwu said Nigerian Army decided to release the Monarch to the Distinguished Senator Dafinone who had accepted to stand as a surety since the Monarch voluntarily surrendered himself for questioning.

“Since his surrender, the Nigerian Army has painstakingly reviewed every available information on the incident and has come to some preliminary observations and inferences, one of which is that, while culpability has not been conclusively established against the traditional ruler, there is insufficient evidence, to exonerate anyone at this stage.

“Nevertheless, on the intervention of Distinguished Senator Dafinone, representing Delta Central, and his vouching for the monarch’s character, and the fact that the monarch voluntarily turned himself in, for questioning, it has been decided that His Highness be released to the Distinguished Senator, who has agreed to act as surety for his release on the condition that we will always assist the Nigerian Army and other agencies of government investigating the Okuama killing incident to have access to the monarch whenever needed.

“The Nigerian Army hereby releases the HRH Clement Ikolo Oghenerukvwe the king of Ewu kingdom to Distinguished Senator Dafinone representing Delta South as a responsible national political figure.”

Senator Dafinone signed an undertaken to produce the Monarch whenever he is needed. The Senator thanked the Nigerian military for its professional dispositions during the incident. He added that the Chief whilst in the custody of the military was treated fairly by the military.

HRH Clement Ikolo Oghenerukvwe expressed his gratitude to those who stood by him during his trying moment.

He thanked the military, members of the national assembly, the Delta State Government, traditional rulers from Delta and his family for their prayers and unflinching support during his trying moment.

He prayed that all those who committed the heinous crimes will be brought to book.