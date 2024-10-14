Fubara remains PDP leader in Rivers State – Ex- National Chairman Secondus

…says fuel price increase sign of failed nation

By Tunde Opalana

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic, Prince Uche Secondus said there is no ambiguity in the fact that the governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara is the leader of PDP in the state.

Secondus who is one of the strongest stakeholder of PDP in Rivers State said this at the backdrop of the turmoil in Rivers PDP as a result of the crisis between a former governor of the state Nyesom Wike and the incumbent governor, Fubara.

He said this after the recent meeting of the PDP Board of Trustees in Abuja.

The ex- National Chairman said “there are no two captains in a ship. Governor Fubara is our governor and the leader of our state. Whatever that is happening in PDP in Rivers State will be resolved very soon. Governor Fubara is the leader of the state, and is the governor of the state.”

Sounding a note of caution to those heating up the polity in Rivers State, he said “they know it. They know the truth. I believe that God will help us and make them to back down, because the rancour is unnecessary. I feel very pained about the state because business and investors are running away.

“So they should tone it down. That’s my general advice. We should tone it down, so that the state can witness progress under the able leadership of Governor Fubara.”

He joined millions of Nigerians to condemned the new increase in fuel pump price.

He said “all the indices are pointing to a failed state and democracy. All we need is prayers for our country, because the masses are in trouble. They are suffering, the hardship is too much.

“Just a few hours ago, the pump price of petrol, has been raised to the highest level now, which is N1,100 and in some places, N1,200. The situation is biting harder and harder every other day.

Secondus who went through the legal process to recover his membership of the PDP express confidence in the the judiciary as an arm of government.

He said “it is one arm of government that you can’t do without. You can also not do without hospital. So either you go to court, or some people take you to court. Some you will get right, some you may not get right.

“My feeling is that there should be improvements and reforms. We will get there one day when the situation will be perfect. It may not be in my favour, but all the same, it is that we all are looking for, an improvement and reform in the judiciary.”