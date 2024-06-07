FG woos foreign investors, pledges to overcome insecurity

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improve the security situation in the country for the better.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, said this when the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Annika Hahn-Englund, led a delegation to pay him a courtesy visit on Thursday in Abuja.

“We are gradually winning the war against terrorism and violent extremism going by the various measures put in place so far to tackle the menace headlong.

“Nigeria is the best-kept secret on global investment hence your investment is safe and secured in Nigeria.

“We look forward to more mutually beneficial collaborations in areas such as economics, business and migration control”, the minister told his guests.

Tunji-Ojo commended the historic relationship between both countries, saying Nigeria’s trade volume with Sweden was now valued at $183 million.

He said that Sweden was one of Nigeria’s important trade partners.

“We value our relationship with Sweden. Trade relationship from 1995 has been on the increase from $29.6million. At the moment it is US $183m which is a 6.7% annual increase in terms of trade volume.

“This shows that the collaboration and partnership are working because when your growth rate goes to about 6.97 per cent which is almost 7 per cent per annum, it shows that the relationship is working well”, he said.

The minister emphasised that the Federal Government was making a efforts to ensure that the security situation of the country improved tremendously to stimulate for more foreign investment and co-operation

Earlier, Hahn-Englund said the purpose of her visit was to know more about the priorities of the Ministry of Interior get updates on the security situation in Nigeria and discuss Swedish investments in Nigeria.