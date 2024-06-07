HoR tells NCC to introduce pay-as-you-go policy for internet providers

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has directed the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, to initiate a policy of Pay-As-You-Go to all Internet Service Providers, ISPs, in the country.

The House further said it is to minimise high level of exploitations by the service providers, services not rendered.

The House also urged the NCC and relevant agencies to develop a consumer protection framework that includes provisions for automatic compensation or refunds for prolonged service outages or significant deviations from advertised service levels.

These resolutions were sequel to adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Rep Leke Abejide at plenary on Thursday, noting that numerous ISPs have evaded accountability for their widespread inefficiency, feeble and inferior service delivery.

He lamented that consumers are compelled to persistently, pay for inadequate services due to apparent absence of regulations, governing their pricing and service provision, thereby, enabling them to exploit Nigerians.

The lawmaker further noted that frequent service outages, slow speeds, and inconsistent connectivity are widespread issues, faced daily by consumers, as in this digital age, efficient Internet connection is a necessity, not luxury.

He expressed concern that consumers sometimes experience service outages for more than an aggregate of two weeks in a single month from some ISPs, with no mechanism for refunding subscription fees, thus perpetuating a disregard for consumer rights, leading to exploitation.

The lawmaker expressed worry that regulatory agencies have so far, condoned activities of inefficient ISPs to the detriment of consumers.

“Also worried that the inefficiency of ISPs and exploitative practices have far-reaching consequences on Nigerian society, hindering progress and negatively, impacting business and economic activities.

“Aware that by addressing inefficiencies of ISPs and promoting accountability, we can create fair and inclusive digital landscape that empowers individuals, strengthens the economy, and fosters social progress,” he maintained.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Communications to investigate and report back to the House in two weeks for further legislative actions.