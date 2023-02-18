EFCC secures diverted N800m months after recovering N2.9bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has recovered an additional sum of N900,000,000 for the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC Head of Media & Publicity announced the recovery in a statement on Saturday.

Uwujaren said the money was fraudulently withheld by banks which refused to remit into the NHIS’ Treasury Single Account, TSA.

The recovered funds were released to NHIS on February 8, 2023, the spokesperson disclosed.

The date was released one year after the sum of N1,500,000,000 was recovered from some financial institutions.

“This is in addition to the N1,400,000,000 earlier released to the Scheme on August 5, 2022,” Uwujaren noted.

NHIS Executive Secretary, Prof. Muhammad Nasir Sambo commended the anti-graft commission for assisting in the take back of the trapped funds.

