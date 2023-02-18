Twon-Brass chiefs picket AGIP company over power outage in Bayelsa

Chiefs of Twon-Brass Kingdom in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Saturday dressed in black attires in protest against Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, over a long power outage in the community.

DAILY POST gathered that the chiefs took a long walk from the community to the Brass Terminal gate.

Addressing staff of the company, the Chairman of the Twon-Brass Chiefs Council and former Deputy Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Chief Sam Ateke, said they were in the terminal to protest persistent power outage, saying that until power was restored they would not leave the terminal gate.

Ateke said the community had made enough sacrifice and cooperated with the company, knowing its importance not only to the Twon-Brass community but the entire country.

The former lawmaker, who expressed disappointment with the attitude of the company towards the community, noted that in the interest of peace, they decided to ask the youths not to accompany them for the protest.

He stated that the community will no longer accept the hide and seek attitude of the company, saying that the community will take a different approach if things don’t change.

Responding, the Swamp Area Manager of the company, Mr Raphael Onosapkhor, apologized for the power outage and explained that the problem was as a result of loss of gas pressure from the supply line.

He said there was a little improvement in the gas pressure, adding that brand new gas turbines have been installed to supply power to all the communities on the Brass Island.

Mr Onosapkhor said in a few weeks normal power will be restored but in the interim power will be rationed to parts of the community.

