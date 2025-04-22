CAN lead protest in Jos over herdsmen Killings

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, on Monday led a peaceful protest against the renewed killings by Fulani

herdsmen where over 150 persons have been killed in cold blood in some Plateau communities.

State chairman of CAN, Rev. Polycarp Lubo, said the protest became necessary to draw the attention of government to the wanton killings.

He said it is high time that government stops paying lips service to the issue and take decisive decision that will lead to the capture of the perpetrators.

“We are not happy over the continuous attacks and killings by gunmen in our communities. That’s why we have come out again to protest these happenings,” he said.

Also, one of the demonstrator, Hannatu Philip, called on the government to act swiftly, warning that the situation could spiral out of control if left unaddressed.

The protesters, holding placards with various messages, marched toward the Rayfield Government House to press for immediate security intervention.