Eboh hunts for fresh talents from SAHARCO

Movie producer Dozie Eboh, recently embarked on a talent hunt in his alma mater, Sacred Heart College, Eziukwu, Aba,Abia State to dig up fresh talents for his upcoming movies. Eboh, was the president of the 1986/87 Debating Society of the school.

According to the producer, the essence of the talent hunt is to give back to the school that groomed him as well as other notable citizens of the country who are now making waves in their various careers. The talent hunt show tagged: Saharco Talent Search, was part of the activities lined up by the Old Students to celebrate the reunion of the 1986/87 set of the school.

He noted that out of the 86 students that went through the audition, 15 were picked, having qualified to feature in his upcoming movies.

His words, “I selected the best 15 talented students whom I will groom to stardom. It was part of our reunion party and we also had an interactive session with the students and staff.

“The panel that did the auditioning had three of my schoolmates on it including me; thereafter we toured the school compound and noticed the collapsed fence. The civil engineer amongst us did the estimate and we promised to rebuild the fence. They also launched the school magazine.”

Notable among the set of 86/87 that were present include: Victor Azodo, Dozie Eboh, Damian Onye, Chimaobi Kanu, Remi Amechi, Leo Gerald Obiedelu, Johnson Akpara, Ikeme Ogu,Osondu Alozie, Ojo Kalu, Johnwarson Ohalete, Ibe Obialor,Onukwube Eze, Dozie Nwanguma, Edward Nwoye, Stanley Onyechere and Austin Emetoh.