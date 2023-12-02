Amaechi Muonagor: We’ve done our best; we need help from Nigerians – Tony Oneweek

Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor’s ailment may be more critical than people had imagined as the veteran actor is said to be battling with kidney disease, stroke and diabetes which he has been managing for a long time.

According to his cousin, Tony Muonago; aka Tony Oneweek, who is the former minority leader of the Anambra State House of Assembly, the actor has been battling these ailments for some time and this has drained his finances. He added that the family including him, has been footing the medical bills of the actor for years, but has been sapped by the huge hospital expenses and so, the family needs to cry out for assistance from the public.

Tony Oneweek said in a lengthy post that the ailing Amaechi is presently undergoing weekly dialysis at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State.

The singer also acknowledged that donations have been coming in for his cousin from supporters, organisations and well meaning Nigerians, but emphasised that the ailing actor still needs more financial assistance to help take care of his increasing medical bills.

A couple of weeks ago, a video of the 61 year actor who looked frail and emaciated in his hospital bed emerged where he solicited for support from well meaning Nigerians to help in his recovery.