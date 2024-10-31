DHQ debunks reported terrorists’ takeover of Military Training area in Niger

BY OROLUA

The Armed Forces of Nigeria said on Wednesday that the reported takeover of Military Training area in Niger State by terrorists is incorrect and in accurate with realities on the ground.

It said “troops have recorded encounters with terrorists in the course of operating in the general area. No inch of the training area has been ceded to the terrorist.”

A statement signed by Major General Edward Buba the Director, Defence Media Operations, clarified further that the fight “is against terrorists. It is therefore erroneous for such threats to be described in any other form other than terrorist.”

The statement read as follows: “The attention of Defence Headquarters has been drawn to media reports making rounds that the Niger State House of Assembly alleged that the Nigerian Army Military Training Area in Kotangora LGA of the state has been taken over by bandits. Firstly, this headquarters seize the opportunity to unequivocally state that, this allegation is incorrect and in accurate with realities on the ground.

“While it is understandable that troops have recorded encounters with terrorists in the course of operating in the general area. No inch of the training area has been ceded to the terrorist. Indeed, troops constantly eliminate the threat posed by terrorist criss crossing the vast area. Our clearance operations in the area have denied the terrorist freedom of action.

“Additionally, the armed forces seizes the opportunity to clarify that our ongoing operations, particularly in Niger State, is against terrorist. It is therefore erroneous for such threats to be described in any other form other than terrorist.

“Overall, the armed forces is working closely with the Niger State Government to ensure improved security in the state and for the citizens. Our troops are not relenting at ensure total destruction of these terrorists wherever they may be hiding.”

Recall the incident was first reported on Tuesday, October 29, that terrorists have taken over Nigeria’s largest military training camp located at the Nagwamase Military Cantonment in Kontagora, Kontagora local government area of Niger State.

The report emanated from a member of the Niger State House of Assembly, representing Kontagora II State Constituency, Abdullahi Isah who raised the alarm during a plenary on Tuesday.

He had said the daredevil criminals also chased away about 23 farming communities within the area.

Isah spoke in a motion of urgent public importance. The lawmaker said the military camp, which occupied very large pieces of land extending from Kontagora LG to part of Mariga LG, is now being occupied by the assailants.

According to him, the terrorists have established at least eight different camps around the training ground.

He said: “This military camp is now known to have been taken over by terrorists who are said to have established at least eight different camps in the area.

“The presence of the terrorists on this training camp, which now serves as their haven, has posed a serious security challenge to communities within the camp both in Kontagora and Mariga local government areas”.

But after much deliberation on the matter, the Assembly urged the State Government to urgently liaise with the military authority to intensify efforts towards flushing out the terrorists from the training camp.

The assembly added that the move would allow the host communities to return to their homes.