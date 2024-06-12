Democracy Day: Security agencies mobilise officers against threats of mass protests

BY TOPE ADEBAYO & ORIAKU IJELE

Security agencies are not leaving anything to chance as the nation marks the 2024 edition of Democracy Day today.

Daily Times learned that credible intelligence obtained by the police suggests that some CSOs were mobilising citizens for a mass protest to express their displeasure over the economic hardship in the country, and this has prompted the high command of the security agencies to deploy their men to forestall a repeat of the EndSARS experience.

A sit-rep seen by the paper showed the police high command in Abuja mobilising its officers across the country to prevent breakdown of law and order as witnessed during the EndSARS protests.

According to the sit-rep, some CSOs identified as TIB, AAC, JAF ERC,SWL and PRP Vanguard were mobilising for a mass protest under #wearehungry and #weareangry and were determined to launch the protest from Ikeja in Lagos.

The Force therefore placed its Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and State Command Commissioners of Police on red alert, directing that they should “collaborate with other security agencies to ensure robust security arrangements are in place to prevent any breakdown of law and order including strategic deployments to protect key infrastructures and ensure that protests, if any, remain peaceful and lawful.”

In a subtle threat the Force noted that “Those who do otherwise should be ready to face the full weight of the law. Members of the public are again reminded that it is a criminal offence to tamper with the national grid or prevent/disrupt the transmission of electricity,” the statement read.

“It is equally unacceptable to disrupt any other critical infrastructure such as airports, hospitals, and other essential services, or violent picketing in whatever magnitude.”