Delta Child Rights Amendment Bill passes second reading

By Nosa Akenzua

The Delta State Child Rights Amendment Bill, 2024 has passed the second reading at the State Assembly.

The Bill which is being sponsored by the member representing Ika North-East Constituency, Hon. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola was opened for debate on Wednesday 11th September, 2024 and therefore enjoyed an overwhelming support from members present.

According to Hon. Okowa-Daramola while speaking on the principal law which was enacted in 2008, she said that the law would for the first time in 16 years enjoy an amendment to conform to the reality of the moment.

The eloquent lawmaker posited that it has become necessary to amend 12 critical items in the sections of the law, starting from the Interpretation Law which would replace the implementation Ministry from Education to Women Affairs, Community and Social Development.

Hon. Okowa-Daramola further said that the freedom of movement of children would be subjected to parental guide that is not harmful, as well as legalising adoption fee for the Ministry of Women Affairs and replacing Child Development officer with Social Welfare officer for the purpose of proper implementation of the law.

The proposal was overwhelmingly welcomed by majority of the lawmakers, who equally lent their voices in support of the Bill in the best interest of the child.

The Child Rights law of 2008 is a comprehensive document of 268 pages and 11 schedules that seeks to eliminate all forms of violence and abuse against children in Delta State. It was domesticated from the Child Rights Act of 2003 at the Federal level, to strengthen the capacity of all authorities involved in Child Development and Protection programmes.

However, the Amendment Bill if eventually passed into law, would further strengthen the legal framework on child protection and for other related matters, just as experts believed it would unlock the potentials of children to grow responsibly into adulthood.

Having passed through the second reading, the Bill was referred to the House Committees on Women Affairs, Housing, Girl-Child Entrepreneurship and Humanitarian Support Services for further scrutiny before reporting back to the Committee of the Whole House.Meanwhile, the Delta State Government has announced the termination of the appointment of Mr Eruteyan Ejiro Eradajaye,Senior Special Assistant, to the governor on special duties with immediate effect.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Eze Emu members of the public are warned to desist from having any dealings with him as a government appointee as he is no longer under the employment of the Delta State Government. Sources said that the SSA was sacked over his alleged corrupt practices since he assumed office.