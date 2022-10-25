CivicHive reviews Atiku’s ‘Covenant’ with Nigerians, lauds SMEs approach

By Motolani Oseni

Civichive, an innovation hub of BudgIT Foundation, committed to the principles of open data and governance, citizen participation, and data transparency, has released a policy review of Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 Presidential Manifesto.

In this review, some of the key highlights of Atiku’s manifesto include raising GDP per capita to $5,000 by 2030, creating 3 million new jobs, lifting 10 million poor Nigerians out of poverty yearly; increasing police workforce strength to 1,000,000 million personnel; reducing food import share from the current estimation of 20 per cent to 5-10 per cent; increasing the inflow of FDI to a minimum of 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030; amongst others.

The review further identifies some lofty aims that are economically unfeasible, leaning on issues of corruption detection, prosecution, and sanctions. In no part of the policy did Atiku mention anything about the issue of climate change, sports, and cultural development, and the booming tech ecosystem.

With this release, our overarching aim is for voters to have access to information that enables them to be educated and informed about political processes so that they can have a basis upon which to vote for political officeholders and to hold elected officials responsible.

Meanwhile, the former Vice President and a leading presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the election lost by the PDP in 2019 was a huge loss to the nation, considering his intention to change things for good.

Releasing an abridged version of his policy document tagged,“ My covenant with Nigerians,’’ Mr Abubakar recalled his 2019 policy document which could not be implemented for the benefit of Nigerians because of the defeat suffered by the PDP. Atiku’s 5-point development agenda in an abridged policy document which was summed up to a 5-point development agenda seeks to restore Nigeria’s unity through equality, social justice, and cooperation among various people.

The document further revealed that Atiku will establish a strong and effective democratic government that will guarantee the safety and security of life and property.

The former Vice President, upon return to office, according to the document will build a strong and prosperous economy, creating jobs and wealth as well as lifting millions out of poverty.

The document says that at the centre of its policy, Atiku Abubakar’s government will promote a strong and true federal system.

Also one of its policy agenda would be to improve and strengthen the education system and equip students with all necessary skills “required to be competitive in the new global order which is driven by innovation, science, and technology.”

Atiku said he believes that with the understanding of the above, the people can hold him accountable if he fails to meet the projections he termed a social contract.

