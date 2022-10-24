NARPOSD donates relief materials to flood-affected communities in Niger, Kogi, Kwara

New Approach to rural program on skill development (NARPOSD) donated relief materials to communities in Niger,Kogi, Kwara States.

The communities were devastated by recent floods.

The Head of Operation/Financial Advisor to NARPOSD Dr. Lilian Omekara made the presentation of the relief materials to flood affected communities in Ketso and sheshi in Minna, Niger State; Ibaji, Idah and Bassa in Kogi State; and Pategi in Ilorin, Kwara State, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Items presented to the communities were tents known as Rescue Village, boreholes, Snake Repellent, solar street lights, mosquito repellent and First Aid kits.

READ ALSO: NARPOSD donates relief materials to flood-affected

The Rescue Village is a camp facility that has in it a double-room mosquito tent with solar light, which is also called a Solar-powered illuminated Tent, Mobile toilet, a solar-powered water pump, Solar powered Snake repeller, mosquito repeller bracelet, village Stores/Kitchen, and a village dispensaries.

Watch videos below:

See photos below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...