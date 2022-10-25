Queues Resurface in Filling Stations As Fuel Scarcity Hits Lagos

By Motolani Oseni

Queues, this evening, resurfaced in filling stations across Lagos mainland and hinterland of Lagos State.

Our correspondent who was on a fact findings around some filling stations along Agege, Abule-Egba, Ijaiye, Meiran, Kola, Fagba, Iyana-Ipaja and Ikeja area of the state, discovered that most of the filling stations who had sold fuel the previous day were under locks and keys.

Although, further checks revealed that there were few ones selling fuels but not without queues of cars, motorcycles, tricycles and people with jerrycans to fuel their generators, struggling to get fuel.

In view of this development, filling stations, therefore, jacked up the fuel pump price to N200 per litre, while there are indications the situation may escalate today has most vehicle owners and transporters could not envisage the current scarcity.

Efforts to find out the reason for the current scarcity as at the time of writing this report failed, however, our investigation shows that most filling stations under lock and key were hoarding fuel.

