CBN Naira policy: Adamawa citizens experiencing untold hardship, SDP guber candidate cautions FG

The Adamawa State Gubernatorial candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr.Umar Ardo, has cautioned the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN to address the economic untold hardship caused by currency policy.

Ardo gave the caution while addressing a press conference in Yola yesterday, faulting the timing of implementing the policy, noting that Nigerians are suffering unnecessarily as a result of its negative effects.

He alleged that the policy smacks collision between the Apex bank and the Federal government, which is subjecting larger Nigerians to wallow in abject poverty the more, while some politicians are given special conceptions in the name of policy.

“In all honesty, there is a grand conspiracy against the people of this country and the politicians with a view to favour certain group of political class.

“Most of our people at the rural areas don’t even keep their monies in the banks opting for cash and carry method of doing their businesses,” Ardo maintained.

He decried that the only option of transferring money through electronic means can only be used by the elites in the cities, as the rural people prefer to see and use cash for their needs.

“If you can’t go to bank and access your money on time of need then the process is defeated and I think is a deliberate policy to deny the opposition parties to access money for their political engagement that would likely sweep them Out of office,” he said.

But the Director Internal Audit department of the CBN, Mrs Lydia Alfa, has assured Nigerians, especially those in Adamawa, that the Apex bank has provided enough cash for onward distribution to the commercial banks in the state.

Mrs Alfa made the statement at the sensitisation campaign drive for the redesigned Naira notes held at Jimeta ultra-modern Market and Yola South Motor Park respectively, advising people to report to the CBN any commercial bank that refuses to dispense new Naira notes at their ATM machines, for disciplinary action.

