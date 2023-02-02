Be focused to achieve purpose of life, Kumuyi, Toyinbo, others tell Nigerian youths

BY NOSA AKENZUA

Pastor William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of Deeper life Ministry ( DCLM), has called on Nigerian youths to be focused in realisation of their objectives in life, stressing that God created them for a purpose of blessings to their families and the nation at large

Kumuyi, in a message in Asaba, while speaking at a global youth programme, “IMPACT Academy” with the Theme: “Wonderfully made for Excellence in Continuation of the Ongoing Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), tagged “Unforgettable Encounter with the God of Wonders” on Wednesday, however, said that God made man in His image and likeness, adding that man should be fearless, even in the face of the most challenging moments in life.

The General Superintendent, who took his text from Genesis, reminded Christians that from Creation, God gave man dominion over all other creatures, but noted that natural disasters like earthquakes, tornadoes, pandemics, among others had made it seem the world was now had dominion over man.

Also Speaking, The General Overseer, Redemption Godspel Ministries, world wide Evangelist ( Mrs) Olaide Toyinbo noted that many of the youths have defiled God’s ways, adding that they have veered out of the purposes they were created by God for despicable interest of getting richer from” fetish sources”.

Evangelist Olaide Toyinbo explained that for the youths to archive nothing but purposes of their creation by God, they must be focused and eschew whatever that could Jeopardise their futures especially when they severe themselves from evil activities and delinquent friends.

