2003: I’ll support security reforms, true federalism if elected, says Obazee

BY TITUS AKHIGBE

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency, Hon Osaro Obazee, yesterday said his reason for aspiring to represent the constituency in the green chamber, is to make laws that will reform the security system and support true federalism.

Obazee, who was a one-time chairman of Oredo Local Government Council, made the assertion during a press conference at his campaign council office in Benin City, Edo State.

He also said he will sponsor bills that will define the role of traditional institution in governance, promote primary healthcare and also help to create an enabling environment that will make the private sector the engine room for job creation.

“It is my desire to contribute robustly to the legislative process by sponsoring bills and motions that will ameliorate the living conditions of my people. I shall concentrate on the core areas of economy, agriculture, education , sports development, cultural values, public infrastructural development, security, etc.

“I shall pursue vigorously, legislations that will deepen the nation’s economic fortunes, strengthen the purchasing power of the ordinary Nigerians and improve on the performance of our currency, in an attempt to tackle rising inflation and reducing the poverty level of Nigerians in the process.

“There is systemic security failure in Nigeria. I will sponsor bills to support the state police that will address this failure. Also, there is need to practice true federalism, if anything like that exists, so that those who have their resources can control and pay tax to the center.

“I will ensure there’s enabling environment for our people as regards security and power,with which they can do small scale business.It is a systemic failure that these things are not in place. Am going to do my best to ensure things are done in proper perspective.Am sincerely committed to this cause because I believe things should be done properly.

“The legislative arm of government is saddled with the responsibility of making laws for the protection of the citizens, and the development of the nation. A legislator represents the interest of his or her constituents and puts these genuine interests on the front banner.

This is aimed at improving the living conditions of the constituency, thus adding value to the society,” he said.

Talking about the responsibility of the traditional institution, he said, “There will be rural electrification of communities from Enrinyorumwanru village, Irhuenownia communities in ward II, thus, connecting them to the national grid and to curb the menace of rural-urban migration.

