CBN Board: South East nominee rejects appointment as Senate confirms 4 others

By Tunde Opalana

Mr. Urum Kalu Eke, a nominee of President Bola Tinubu to represent the South East geopolitical zone on the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rejected the nomination.

However, four other nominees on the board who were successfully screened had their appointments confirmed by the Senate on Thursday.

Rejection of appointment by Urum Kalu Eke from Abia State , came to the fore on yesterday during confirmation of appointments of four other nominees by the Senate at plenary.

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Banking , Insurance and other Financial Institutions , Senator Adetokunbo Abiru (APC Lagos East), had in report presentation for confirmation of the nominees by the Senate after screening exercise carried out on them, , informed his colleagues that Mr Urum Kalu Eke didn’t attend the session.

He specifically informed the Senate that four other nominees , Mr Robert Agbede , Mr Ado Yakubu Wanka , Professor Murtala Sabo Sagagi and Mrs Muslimat Olanike Aliyu , appeared before the committee for screening and convinced it of their suitability for the appointments .

He thereafter urged the Senate to confirm appointments of the four nominees who attended the screening session and decline that of Kalu Eke who didn’t attend the screening exercise.

READ ALSO: Clara Kronborg set for longest interviewing marathon

But for purpose of clarity , a member of the Committee, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu ( APC Abia North), quickly rose to inform the Senate that Urum Kalu Eke being one of his constituents , called him that he was declining the appointment to avoid conflict of interest .

According to Senator Kalu , Urum Eke , is a consultant to the World Bank and other international financial institutions which would make him not have the required time to function well, as one of the Directors of CBN .

” Mr President , I’m a member of the committee that carried out screening on nominees forwarded to the Senate for appointment as members of Board of Directors of CBN by President Bola Tinubu .

He said ” During the screening exercise , Urum Kalu Eke from Abia North , called me for not attending the session .

” He said as a consultant to the World Bank and other international financial institutions , he wouldn’t take the appointment to avoid conflict of interest”

Earlier in his presentation of report for confirmation of appointments of other nominees, Senator Abiru said all of them demonstrated comprehensive grasp of economic knowledge and policies and that there was no petition against anyone of them .

The Senate accordingly confirmed their appointments when put to voice vote by the Deputy President of the Senate , Senator Jibrin Barau , who presided over the session.