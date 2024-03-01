Niger Assembly suspends council boss over misconduct

By Saka Bolaji

Legislators of the Niger State House of Assembly has recommended the immediate suspension of the Chairman of the Rijau local government council of the state, Hon. Danladi Kwambo Uganda, for alleged financial recklessness and abuse of office.

The suspension, according to the House, is for three months in the first instance to allow a thorough investigation into the activities of the council.

The suspension of the council chairman follows recommendations from a report by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs during its oversight functions in the 25 local government areas of the state.

During its oversight functions, the committee was mandated, among other things, to look into the implementation of the 2023 local government appropriation law with special reference to federal allocation, internally generated revenue, and expenditure.

The report, which was presented to the house at its plenary on Wednesday by the chairman and member representing Rijau Constituency, Hon. Alhaji Bello Bako, said during its overnight exercise with the Rijau local government, it was discovered that there was huge financial recklessness, gross misconduct, and misappropriation as it affected revenue and other finances in the local government.

According to the report, the council acknowledged the receipt of N100 million as overhead for eight months, but the embattled chairman could not account for how the fund was spent.

The house committee pointed out that its recommendation was further informed by “the chairman’s refusal to lodge revenue funds into the designated revenue account for a period of four months.

It declared ” spending public funds without due regard to the lay-down procedure (F&GPC) and the council’s approval contrary to Section 17(2) of local government law 2012, and the disposal of council assets, including vehicles, without recourse to due diligence and processes.”.

The house was further irked by the refusal of the council chairman to honour an invitation to appear before the house committee on local government with relevant documents during its overnight exercise and therefore viewed the action of the chairman as a collective insult to the 10th Assembly.

They also recommended that the Vice Chairman take charge of the affairs of the local government pending the outcome of the investigation.

After an exhaustive deliberation on the matter by the house, the speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji directed the clerk of the house to immediately communicate the resolution of the house on the suspension of the embattled chairman to the state governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.