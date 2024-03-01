Troops eliminate 974 terrorists in February – DHQ

By Andrew Orolua

The Defence Headquarters has disclosed that its troops successfully neutralised 974 terrorists and apprehended 621 others during operations conducted throughout February.

Among those listed to have been eliminated were 10 identified as key figures, including Ashiru, Kachambi, and Dogon Rakumi.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Edward Buba, highlighted significant operations resulting in the elimination of key terrorist leaders and the surrender of 1,157 Boko Haram affiliates.

Buba said, “Notable terrorist warlords killed during February in Operation Hadarin Daji are Ashiru and Kachambi. They were neutralised on February 24 by troops in conjunction with vigilantes around Faru, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Dogon Rakumi was also neutralised by troops on February 3, during an operation in the Ƙungurki area of Ƙaura Namoda LGA.

READ ALSO: Clara Kronborg set for longest interviewing marathon

“Others are Sulen Nagala, Laushi, and Bangsis neutralised on February 11 during an encounter at Gandaya area of Bingi District of Maru, Malam was eliminated on February 18 along Koluwai Road in Zurmi LGA.

“It is important to state that, in February 2024, troops recorded the following: neutralised 974 terrorists, arrested 621 of them, and rescued 466 kidnapped hostages. ”

Additionally, he said troops recorded numerous successes across various zones, including the North Central, North West, South-South, and South East regions, with substantial arrests and recovery of weapons.