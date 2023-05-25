Bauchi Governor dissolves cabinet four days to second term inauguration

By Samuel Luka

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Thursday approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) four days to his second term inauguration with immediate effect.

The secretary to the state government (SSG) Barrister Ibrahim Kashim made this known while briefing newsmen after a valedictory session of the state executive council meeting held at the Council Chambers of the government house Thursday.

He said that the dissolved members of the cabinet includes Commissioners and Special Advisers who have served in that capacity in the last 4 years of the first term of the administration.

The SSG said that others affected are Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants and other political appointees heading various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

He however said that the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff and the Principal Private Secretary are to remain in their position till the inauguration period.

Barrister Ibrahim Kashim explained that during the meeting, Governor Bala Mohammed appreciated the outgoing cabinet members for their positive contributions to the successes recorded within four years of his administration.

