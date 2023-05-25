Tinubu to chair launch of APC/MBO’s compendium on Buhari’s achievements

By Tom Okpe

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been announced as Chairman of the official launching of a book titled, ‘A Promise Kept’: compendium of significant achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The launch which will have Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo as Guest of Honour, will hold on Friday, 26th May, 2023, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, by 4pm.

This was contained in a special invitation by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to top dignitaries in the country, cutting across political and business fields.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bar Felix Morka in a statement on Thursday in Abuja: “On behalf of the National Working Committee, (NWC) of APC, the National Chairman, in collaboration with the MBO Dynamic Support Group, cordially invite the following dignitaries to the launch of the book titled, ‘A Promise Kept’: Compendium of Significant, Achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari Administration.”

The statement said the event will be graced by Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as Special Guest of Honour, while Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will be the Guest of Honour with the President-elect, Tinubu to serve as co-Guest of Honour.

Other dignitaries invited to grace the occasion include:

Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, Guest of Honour, Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal and other Principal Officers of the Senate.

“Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Principal Officers of the House of Representatives and all State Governors are expected to serve as guest of honour.”

To serve as launchers and co-launchers are, Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Awolu Abdullahi Rano, Mike Adenuga and Femi Otedola.

Others include: Innocent Chukwuma, Mohammed Indimi, Wale Tinubu, Tony Elumelu, Authur Eze, Mallam Mele Kyari, Godwin Emefiele and Daihiru Mangal.

Also to serve as co-launchers are Olusegun Ogunsanya, Jim Ovia, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, Muktar Aliyu Betara, Tajudeen Abbas, Isa Gerawa and Maniru Nakura.

