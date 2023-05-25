Emir of Kano to commission 9 projects by Ayade’s administration

By Idongesit Inyang

As part of the activities to end his administration, governor Ben Ayade has invited the Emir of Kano, His Royal Majesty Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayaro CFR to Calabar to commission nine projects executed by the present administration.

He will be a Special Guest of the State for two days commencing from Friday to commission Dual Carriage way from Tinapa Junction to Odukpani Junction, Phase one Super Highway, Spaghetti Flyover and 27MW Power Plant at Adiabo.

Others are, Obudu German Hospital, Obudu, Ogoja Vitamined Rice Mill, Ogoja, Tookpick Factory Ekori, Yakurr, 120,000 bird ultra modern Poultry and 23 MW Power Plant at Parliamentary Extension, Calabar.

A Press Statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Eric Anderson reveals that Governor Ayade has13 projects to his credit and are to be commissioned before the end of his tenure on May 29th, 2023.

The statement added that Ayade himself, is to commission one of the projects while the Emir of Kano, is expected to commission nine out of the other twelve.

The remaining three according to the statement are to be commissioned by the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Majesty Etinyin Etim Okon Edet.

Chief Edet is to commission the Feed mill, a 24,000 birds per day poultry factory (Calachika) and a BPOO Bagging and Packaging Factory; all located in the Industrial Park, named after Governor Ayade in Calabar Municipality.

The scheduled of the commissioning started on Wednesday 24th May, 2023 with Governor Ayade personally commissioning the ultra modern Teachers Continuous Training Institute (TCTI) located at Biase local government area in the state.

