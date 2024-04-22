Bandits storm Zamfara market, kill three, injure others

At least three persons were killed when bandits invaded a market in Tsafe town, headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Sunday morning.

Several others were also injured.

An eyewitness narrated that the bandits stormed the market around 11am on Sunday morning and opened fire on the marketers.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Police in Zamfara State, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the attack.

He said the number of casualties in the attack is yet to be ascertained as at this time.

Abubakar added that the joint military and police forces were deployed to the scene to engage the bandits and normalcy had been returned to the area.

“Yes, there was an incident this morning in Tsafe, the bandits entered the town, there were casualties, but I can’t confirm the figures now. I’m still waiting for the DPO of Tsafe to give full situation report but what I can confirm to you now is that the military and the police engaged the terrorists in gun battle and the area is calm now.”

A resident of Tsafe town, Abubakar Tsafe, said at least three persons were confirmed dead while several others sustained gunshot injuries.

He said: “The bandits entered around 11am and started shooting Indiscriminately towards the people at the market, the DPO of Tsafe gathered his officers on duty and locked the police station, preventing people from entering the place for shelter.”