Kalu celebrates Senator Orji at 64

By Tom Okpe

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated Senator Orji Uzo Kalu on his 64th birthday.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State is currently, serving as Senator, representing Abia North Senatorial District in the 10th Senate.

In his congratulatory message, made available to the Daily Times on Sunday by Levinus Nwabughiogu, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, expressed gratitude to God for His Grace upon the life of Senator Kalu.

The Deputy Speaker who represents Bende, Federal Constituency in Abia North Senatorial District of Abia State recalled Kalu’s giant strides during his time as Governor, saying he impacted the State.

Kalu noted: “The contributions of the Senator in Abia North Senatorial District called for greater synergy and collaboration between both of them for the overall development of the area.

“My office is always open and ready to receive suggestions and inputs from the Senator and indeed all Abia sons and daughters on other valuable ways to move the zone and the State forward.”

Celebrating the milestone, Kalu gave his best of wishes to Senator Kalu.