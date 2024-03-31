Tourism minister to attend Ekiti Hike Mountain Safari

The Minister of Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John, is to visit Ekiti State for the 6th Hike Mountain Safari, the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort and EcoGenesis Incubator Programme.

This is contained in a notification letter signed by the minister and sent to Ekiti State Governor, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji.

In the letter, she expressed delight for the EcoGenesis programme, which is to be held in Ekiti State.

She also explained that the innovative event was a community-centered tourism initiative, which was the initiative of the tourism ministry, the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development and National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

She explained that the event, which starts on March 31, begins with Skills Upgrade for Tour Guide Operators and incentives would be given to 20 to 25 participants.

Ade-John said she would be staying at the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort in the state, so she could promote the place as an ideal venue for corporate and government retreats.

“Your support is important in ensuring the success of this event, to further solidify Ekiti State’s reputation as a premier destination for both local and international tourists.

“I am confident that our collaboration will yield fruitful outcomes for Ekiti tourism industry and the wider Nigerian tourism landscape, “ she said.

The Director-General of the Ekiti Bureau of Tourism Development, Mr Wale Ojo-Lanre, responded to the letter, stating that the state was thrilled to welcome the tourism minister to the state.

He said the minister’s approach and enthusiasm showed her dedication to advancing tourism ideals in the country.