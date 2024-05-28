Akpabio Mourns Former EFCC Boss, Lamorde

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commiserated with the family of the late Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, over the demise of the former anti corruption czar.

Akpabio, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, described the death of the anti corruption czar “as a rude shock, which has robbed the country of his wealth of experience at this time of our nation building.”

READ ALSO: Military reopens Banex Plaza in Abuja

” I received the news of the demise of former chairman of the EFCC and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Lamorde, with shock and disblief. His death is a huge loss to our country because we have been robbed of his wealth of experience.

” As mortals, we have no control over our lives. On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and the Nigerian Senate, I commiserate with the family of the deceased former police officer and pray to Allah to give the family members, friends and associates he left behind the fortitude to bear this great loss.

” May Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant the departed soul, aljannah- Firdaus,” Akpabio said.