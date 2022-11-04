Agho set to release debut EP titled 206

Nigerian American artist Agho Ekhator, stage name Agho has come a long way in his love for music, where he wrote his first song at 10 years old; the afro-fusion star is ready to bless our ears with his debut EP that will be out in the early months of the year 2023.

The multi-talented musician blends Afrobeats, reggae, and Afro Pop which shows how much versatility he has. Agho’s love for music started at a very young age, he said “I remember my older cousins playing music in the house, mostly foreign songs.

And they would ask me for words they couldn’t hear properly as we didn’t have the lyrics then.

The native of the ancient kingdom of Benin got inspired by using his name as his musical/stage name which means Preservation.

“Sometime in 2019 my friend Goldie sent me a site that has Benin names and meanings and I found my name in there “Agho” everything clicked at that moment and I decided that the name I was searching for was right in my face the whole time” He said.

As a Nigerian musician in the diaspora, Agho Ekhator found it difficult to make music that wasn’t popular out there in the US, as the target audience was worlds apart. It made the singer find alternatives to target Africans in Diaspora though there were no established channels to get to them.

Agho is still in the releasing phase of his debut EP titled 206, which will be a 2 sided EP. The first part of the EP will have 5 songs, expected to be out early next year while the second part will be out in the second half of the year 2023.

The first single from the project “No Joy” will be released Friday, Nov 4th. No Joy speaks about the state of Nigeria, the ills facing the society, and also how hard it was adjusting to life in the US, especially moving here at a very young age and haven’t been back home for 11 years, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Working with producer Zbeeez, they tapped into some reggae and pop elements for the song.

Furthermore, he believes that through his music he would want to communicate and preach preservation to the next generation.

“To preserve our culture, and language and cherish our own. Also togetherness, we can all love each other even though we have different beliefs and ideas.

There is always common ground, always remember we are the human race before any race, tribe, religion, or political alignment”.

When Agho isn’t putting out music his interest outside of music is in the world of soccer/football and plays a lot of video games, especially FIFA.

