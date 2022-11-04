E-Money gets emotional Letter from brother, KCEE

Ahead of his forthcoming event tagged ‘Thanks Giving with KCEE’ billed to hold at the Eko Hotels Convection Center, Lagos; Five Star Music artiste, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo better known by his teaming fans as KCEE have once again showered his brother and co-partner, Emeka Okonkwo (E-MONEY) with a thank you note appreciating his unending support and equally inviting him as a special guest to his forthcoming event, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

In his ‘Thank You’ note, Kcee wrote ‘Brother like no other!! God has immensely used you as a source of blessings to me, my family, our family and thousand worldwide.

The meaning of Ajegunle (The land of wealth) is confirmed in your life. You have uncommon wisdom, selflessness, respect and kindness.

My success story will be almost nonexistent without you, and as such want us to collectively thank the Almighty together with you as a host in my forthcoming event tagged ‘Thanks Giving with KCEE’.

‘Success comes with gratitude and Gratitude they say unlock the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity. It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates a vision for tomorrow’.

I am thanking you in anticipation of you reserving the above date exclusively to join me in gratitude to the Almighty God.

It is however pertinent to note that Kcee Five Star imprint is teaming up with showbiz guru; Achievas Entertainment Limited for a smooth fun night ride following the remarkable projects done over the years. Chiori Daniel Cole has this to say about the festival “The Thanks-Giving Festival promises to be a night of quality entertainment”

