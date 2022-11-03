Son stabs Nigerian mother to death in London

A 64-year-old woman ,Caroline Adeyelu has been stabbed to death by her son, Nicholas Aina, in East London, United Kingdom.

The 28-year-old was charged with the murder of his mother on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

The suspect was also charged with the attempted murder of another woman in her 30s.

The dire incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, October 30, 2022 on Auriel Avenue, Dagenham.

The police were called to the scene and pronounced Adeyelu dead on arrival.

The other victim who suffered a stab wound was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is not life threatening, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Aina appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday November 1 and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, said police.

Samantha Southey, 27, who lives in the adjacent road from the incident, said: “I just heard a bit of commotion last night. The police knocked on the door and said they caught the person. It’s a little bit frightening. It’s getting a little too close to home.”

Detective Superintendent Richard Vandenbergh said: “It appears this was an isolated incident confined to a single address.”

He also added that the Dagenham stabbing ‘is a truly shocking incident.

