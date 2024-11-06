National grid collapses again as TCN battles to restore power

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says the national grid experienced a partial disturbance at about 1.52 p.m. following series of lines and generators tripping.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’S General Manager Public Affairs said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mbah said a series of lines and generators tripping caused instability of the grid leading to the partial disturbance.

She said that the data from the National Control Centre (NCC) revealed that a part of the grid was not affected by the bulk power disruption.

According to her, TCN engineers are already working to quickly restore bulk power supply to the states affected by the partial disturbance.

“Presently, bulk power supply has been restored to Abuja, at 2.49 p. m, and TCN is gradually restoring to other parts of the country.

”We sincerely apologise for every inconvenience this may cause our electricity customers,” said.